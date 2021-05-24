Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $58.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,403.25. 36,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,480. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,303.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,994.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

