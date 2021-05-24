Choate Investment Advisors Sells 20,922 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.78. 28,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

