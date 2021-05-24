CIBC Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$133.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.02.

RY stock opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

