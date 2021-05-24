CIBC Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$97.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TD. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.14.

NYSE:TD opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $73.74.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

