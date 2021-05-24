Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 37,049 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $70,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

NYSE MA opened at $367.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.57 and its 200-day moving average is $350.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

