Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 463,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,976,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

BABA opened at $211.06 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average is $246.10. The company has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

