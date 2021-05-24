Cibc World Markets Corp Has $64.76 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,196,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 667,597 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 366.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Comcast by 23.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

