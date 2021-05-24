Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148,527 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $88,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $250.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.22. The stock has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

