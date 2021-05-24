Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,515 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $34,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,177,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $296.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.89 and a twelve month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

