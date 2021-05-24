CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $188.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $805.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIR. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. 89,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,582. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $749.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

