Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 769,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,064,770. The company has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.