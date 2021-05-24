Citadel (CTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 238.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $263,777.31 and approximately $29.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

