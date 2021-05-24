Civitas Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 74.2% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $165,440.79 and approximately $92.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001463 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003087 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,088,226 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

