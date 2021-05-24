Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

CLVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

