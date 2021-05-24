Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 28,600 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 11,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $3,432,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $256.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.67 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

