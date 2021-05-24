Clarus Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. Research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

