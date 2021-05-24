Clarus Group Inc. Invests $120,000 in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

