Clarus Group Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

BXP opened at $112.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

