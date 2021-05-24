Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires Shares of 19,358 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $63.50. 29,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

