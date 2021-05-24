Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.8% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

