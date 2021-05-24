Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Sells 858 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.15. 43,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,615. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

