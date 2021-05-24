Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.