CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,994 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,074,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

CMS opened at $64.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

