Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $796,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.60. 23,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

