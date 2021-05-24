CoinPoker Market Cap Hits $5.48 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 17% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $13,082.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.66 or 0.00986785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.16 or 0.10791703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00085571 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

