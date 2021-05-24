Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $516,420.04 and approximately $572.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.04 or 0.00937583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.43 or 0.09452544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084569 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

