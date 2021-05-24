Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of CGI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CGI by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CGI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.