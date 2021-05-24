Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Hawaiian worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

