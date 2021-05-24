Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $162,300.00. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,341 shares of company stock worth $1,737,635. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

