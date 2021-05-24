Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $30.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

