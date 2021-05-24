Comerica Bank Sells 15,318 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,863,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 338,786 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 513,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,916,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

