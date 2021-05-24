Commerce Bank Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 588.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 307,705 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in American International Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

