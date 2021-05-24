Commerce Bank Has $773,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.33.

Shares of RNG opened at $250.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.24 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

