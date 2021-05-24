Commerce Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

