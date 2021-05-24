Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 733 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $437,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 221,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,590,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold a total of 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

