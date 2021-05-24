Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,083 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $140.46 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

