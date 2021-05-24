Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR opened at $64.07 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $445,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 116,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $13,049,767.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,255,240 shares of company stock worth $98,586,168.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

