Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of OrthoPediatrics worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 143,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In other news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $266,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,543. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

