Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,573 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Well Done LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $144.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.40. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

