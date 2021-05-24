Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,248 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $534,333. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

