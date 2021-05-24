CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. CommScope has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CommScope by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CommScope by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

