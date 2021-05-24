Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

