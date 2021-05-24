COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) vs. PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Head to Head Review

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares COMSovereign and PowerFleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 15.44 -$37.08 million N/A N/A PowerFleet $113.59 million 2.20 -$9.01 million ($0.46) -15.13

PowerFleet has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Risk & Volatility

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for COMSovereign and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 0 4 0 3.00

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.27%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -6.59% -8.62% -3.38%

Summary

PowerFleet beats COMSovereign on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports. It also provides logistic solutions, including bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for heavy trucks, dry-van trailers, refrigerated trailers, shipping containers, etc., as well as associated cargos; and mobile-asset tracking and condition-monitoring solutions. In addition, the company offers vehicle solutions to enhance the vehicle fleet management process. Further, it provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, logistics, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

