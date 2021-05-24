Connable Office Inc. Cuts Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NYSE:AIN opened at $83.39 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $92.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

