Connable Office Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $70.39 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

