Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.