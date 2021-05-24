Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after buying an additional 185,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

JELD opened at $27.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.