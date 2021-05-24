Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,648 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $29.04 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

