Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,614 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

