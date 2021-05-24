Connable Office Inc. Sells 6,668 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,267,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 153.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 40,532 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of FHN opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

